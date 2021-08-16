Yandex metrika counter

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from visit to Kalbajar, Lachin districts (VIDEO)

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from visit to Kalbajar, Lachin districts (VIDEO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted video footages from the visit to Kalbajar and Lachin districts on her official Instagram page.

The post says: "Dear fellow countrymen,

Our trips to the liberated from occupation districts continue. Today, we visited Kalbajar and Lachin districts. It is with great pleasure that I share with you the footages from our visit.

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN".


News.Az 

