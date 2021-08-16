First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from visit to Kalbajar, Lachin districts (VIDEO)
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted video footages from the visit to Kalbajar and Lachin districts on her official Instagram page.
The post says: "Dear fellow countrymen,
Our trips to the liberated from occupation districts continue. Today, we visited Kalbajar and Lachin districts. It is with great pleasure that I share with you the footages from our visit.
With deep respect and love,
Your MEHRIBAN".