First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from visit to Kalbajar, Lachin districts (VIDEO)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted video footages from the visit to Kalbajar and Lachin districts on her official Instagram page.

The post says: "Dear fellow countrymen,

Our trips to the liberated from occupation districts continue. Today, we visited Kalbajar and Lachin districts. It is with great pleasure that I share with you the footages from our visit.

With deep respect and love,

Your MEHRIBAN".

