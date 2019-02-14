First VP Mehriban Aliyeva visits children's home in Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva have visited a children's home in Ganja.

Principal Nazila Ismayilova said that another block for Ganja children's home is now under construction, which started last December. The block will have two bedrooms, a winter gym, labor and recreation rooms, a canteen and a laundry.

Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions at the children's home, talked to children and showed interest in their living conditions and education.

Operational since 1997, the children's home was renovated on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2012. The two-story building houses four bedrooms, psychologist's, physician's, computer, labor and recreation rooms, a kitchen, a canteen and a gym. The 80-bed children's home enrolls 68 children, who are served by a 50-strong staff.

