“Fitch Ratings” confirms Azerbaijani MCGF’s rating at “BB+/Stable” level
The regular assessment of the activity of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF, hereinafter Fund) of the Azerbaijan Republic has been conducted by the “
Based on the Agency’s assessment, the long-term default rating of the Fund in foreign and local currency has been confirmed at “BB+” level (forecast is “stable”).
The confirmation of the rating at “BB+” level (with “stable” forecast) reflects “Fitch”’s an unchanged opinion regarding strong relations between the Azerbaijani Government and the Fund.
News.Az