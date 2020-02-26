“Fitch Ratings” confirms Azerbaijani MCGF’s rating at “BB+/Stable” level

+ ↺ − 16 px

The regular assessment of the activity of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF, hereinafter Fund) of the Azerbaijan Republic has been conducted by the “

Based on the Agency’s assessment, the long-term default rating of the Fund in foreign and local currency has been confirmed at “BB+” level (forecast is “stable”).

The confirmation of the rating at “BB+” level (with “stable” forecast) reflects “Fitch”’s an unchanged opinion regarding strong relations between the Azerbaijani Government and the Fund.

News.Az

