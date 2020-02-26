Yandex metrika counter

“Fitch Ratings” confirms Azerbaijani MCGF’s rating at “BB+/Stable” level

  • Economics
  • Share
“Fitch Ratings” confirms Azerbaijani MCGF’s rating at “BB+/Stable” level

The regular assessment of the activity of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF, hereinafter Fund) of the Azerbaijan Republic has been conducted by the “

Based on the Agency’s assessment, the long-term default rating of the Fund in foreign and local currency has been confirmed at “BB+” level (forecast is “stable”). 

The confirmation of the rating at “BB+” level (with “stable” forecast) reflects “Fitch”’s an unchanged opinion regarding strong relations between the Azerbaijani Government and the Fund. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      