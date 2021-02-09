Five killed by residential building fire in Russia

Five people were found dead Tuesday after a fire broke out in an apartment building in Syktyvkar, the capital city of north Russia's Komi Republic, TASS reported.

According to the local department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the fire had engulfed the private residential building by the time rescue services arrived at the scene.

All the victims were adults and their identities are currently being verified, said TASS.

The now extinguished fire broke out at 6:00 Moscow time (0900 GMT), covering an area of 49 square meters.

