Five killed in Libya military helicopter crash - VIDEO

Five people were killed after a helicopter crashed at Al-Sarra Air Base near Kufra in Libya.

The aircraft was carrying two military personnel and a medical evacuation team, including two foreign nationals, when the crash occurred. The helicopter had been deployed to evacuate a soldier who was seriously injured in a desert traffic accident, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The crash happened while the helicopter was returning to base. Emergency response teams rushed to the scene, but none of the people on board survived.

Authorities identified several of the victims, including members of the military transport service and a nurse from Martyr Attia Al-Kasah Hospital. The pilot and co-pilot were also among those killed.

Officials said the cause of the crash remains unknown. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

