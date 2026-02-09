AirAsia flight makes emergency landing in Queensland

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international flight made an emergency landing in Brisbane, Queensland after cabin pressure warning alarms sounded mid-air.

The pilot issued a PAN-PAN emergency call for AirAsia flight D7221 from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur just before midnight on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Flight tracking data showed the Airbus A330-343 making a sharp U-turn over central Queensland before descending from its normal cruising altitude of about 34,000 feet to approximately 10,000 feet. The aircraft later landed safely in Brisbane.

AirAsia said the flight crew observed an alert related to cabin pressure shortly after takeoff.

“While the cabin pressure remained at a safe level, the captain chose to make a precautionary diversion to Brisbane Airport in line with established operational safety procedures,” the airline said in a statement.

A loss of cabin pressure occurs when an aircraft’s internal air pressure drops, which can be caused by issues such as door or window leakage, structural failure, or a system malfunction.

Witnesses reported seeing emergency support vehicles and firefighting trucks moving onto the tarmac following the aircraft’s arrival. Brisbane Airport confirmed that the plane made a “normal and safe landing.”

The aircraft is scheduled to undergo a detailed engineering inspection on Monday.

AirAsia general manager Benyamin Ismail said the decision to divert was consistent with safety protocols.

“Our flight crew are highly trained in safety procedures and took the appropriate measures for an issue of this nature,” he said. “Guests were kept informed by the crew and have all received accommodation and food vouchers while travel arrangements are being made. We sincerely thank our guests for their patience and understanding throughout the situation.”

All 142 passengers and 11 crew members were accommodated in hotels, and the airline said “service recovery options” had been offered. Once the aircraft has been fully assessed and cleared for operation, passengers will continue their journey to Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia added.

