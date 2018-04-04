Yandex metrika counter

Five-member delegation from Turkish parliament to observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan

  • Politics
  • Share
Five-member delegation from Turkish parliament to observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan

A five-member delegation from the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (Turkish Parliament) will observe the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

Head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Necdet Unuvar, will lead the delegation consisting of members of the Justice and Development Party, Republican People`s Party and Nationalist Movement Party.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      