Five-member delegation from Turkish parliament to observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan
- 04 Apr 2018 11:11
A five-member delegation from the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (Turkish Parliament) will observe the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.
Head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Necdet Unuvar, will lead the delegation consisting of members of the Justice and Development Party, Republican People`s Party and Nationalist Movement Party.
News.Az