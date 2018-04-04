Five-member delegation from Turkish parliament to observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan

Five-member delegation from Turkish parliament to observe presidential elections in Azerbaijan

A five-member delegation from the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (Turkish Parliament) will observe the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on April 11.

Head of Turkey-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, Necdet Unuvar, will lead the delegation consisting of members of the Justice and Development Party, Republican People`s Party and Nationalist Movement Party.

News.Az

