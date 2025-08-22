Yandex metrika counter

Five police officers shot dead in southeastern Iran -VIDEO

Unidentified attackers opened fire on two police patrol units near Iranshahr in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province on Friday, killing five officers.

The assault occurred on the Khash-Iranshahr road, where police vehicles were stationed at the time, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.

Sistan and Baluchestan, a province bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, has witnessed recurring clashes between Iranian security forces, militants from the Baloch minority, and drug traffickers. 


