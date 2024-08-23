Yandex metrika counter

Senior police officer shot dead in Iran

Gunmen killed a senior police officer in southeastern Iran on Friday.

The attack, which occurred in the Sistan-Baluchistan region near the borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan, was later claimed by the Pakistan-based extremist group Jaish al-Adl, News.Az reports citing IRNA.

According to the state news agency, the head of the police criminal investigation department in Khash county was shot dead by gunmen outside his home.

Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni Muslim rebel group, claimed responsibility for the attack via its Telegram channel. Tehran labels the group as a “terrorist” organization.

Sistan-Baluchistan, one of Iran’s poorest provinces, has long been plagued by unrest involving drug-smuggling gangs, Baluchi rebels, and Sunni Muslim extremists. It is one of the few predominantly Sunni regions in Shia-majority Iran.

