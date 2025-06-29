Five tornadoes tear through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa on wednesday -VIDEO

Heavy wind and rain made its way across southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa on Wednesday, with numerous tornado warnings also in effect that afternoon, News.Az informs via KTTC.

On Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed there were five tornadoes that touched down in the area that day.

NWS confirmed a tornado in Yucatan, one north of Zumbro Falls, one in Nodine, another near Hokah, and finally, a fifth that touched down west of New Albin, Iowa.

