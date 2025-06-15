Five Ukrainian citizens killed in Iranian strikes on Israel

Ballistic missiles launched from Iran towards Israel in retaliation following airstrikes on Iranian targets. [Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE]

Five Ukrainians, including three children, were killed in a missile strike by the Iranian Armed Forces on Israel.

The Ukrainian service of Radio Liberty was informed of this by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.Az reports.

"According to preliminary information from the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel, as a result of Iran's massive missile attack on Israel on June 14 and the missile hitting a residential building in Bat Yam, five Ukrainian citizens were killed, including three minors," the Foreign Ministry reported.

It is noted that the identities of the deceased are being established: "Ukrainian diplomats and consuls are in close contact with the Israeli police and other services to establish the identities of the deceased and organize the procedure for repatriating the bodies."

