Flash floods trigger rescues in Australian town

Severe thunderstorms on Wednesday caused a sudden surge in water levels across the central Australian town, inundating multiple roads and all low-level causeways, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Although authorities have downgraded the emergency warning, residents have been urged to stay clear of floodwaters. Officials said that while river levels are gradually falling, strong currents may persist as water continues to flow through affected areas.

Northern Territory Police confirmed that emergency crews conducted multiple rescues, including one involving a woman who was swept off a road by floodwaters.

The Department of Education said government schools will remain open to assist emergency services personnel and essential workers. However, other families have been advised to keep their children at home during the ongoing conditions.

Police Commissioner Martin Dole said the situation was compounded by the Todd River—normally dry—already flowing before heavy rain fell overnight.

“There’s no blame to be placed here on anybody, there was not a lot of warning,” Dole said.

The flooding follows recent high water levels in the region, including the Daly River reaching a 14-meter major flood stage days earlier, prompting evacuations.