Flights between Baku and Beijing to be increased

Azerbaijan Airlines, Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the leading Chinese travel company - ETI-Holidays (Beijing HUAYUAN International Travel Co., LTD) signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding in Beijing.

The memorandum envisages increasing the flow of Chinese tourists to Azerbaijan by Beijing-Baku flight and from here to other countries in order to increase Baku’s transit capacity.

According to the memorandum, ETI-Holidays undertakes to promote Azerbaijan’s tourism potential and support the promotion of a new destination brand among local tourists.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan Airlines operates direct flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Beijing Capital Airport by comfortable Boeing 767-300 liners.

