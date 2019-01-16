Flights between Baku and Beijing to be increased
Azerbaijan Airlines, Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau and the leading Chinese travel company - ETI-Holidays (Beijing HUAYUAN International Travel Co., LTD) signed a trilateral memorandum of understanding in Beijing.
The memorandum envisages increasing the flow of Chinese tourists to Azerbaijan by Beijing-Baku flight and from here to other countries in order to increase Baku’s transit capacity.
According to the memorandum, ETI-Holidays undertakes to promote Azerbaijan’s tourism potential and support the promotion of a new destination brand among local tourists.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan Airlines operates direct flights from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Beijing Capital Airport by comfortable Boeing 767-300 liners.
News.Az