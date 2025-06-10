Flights between Syria and Istanbul resume after 12 years

Flights between Syria and Istanbul resume after 12 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Syrian Airlines passenger plane departed from Damascus International Airport to Istanbul International Airport on Tuesday, marking the airline’s first flight on this route in 12 years, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), News.Az reports.

The resumption of direct flights between Syria’s capital and the Turkish metropolis follows a 12-year suspension triggered by the Syrian civil war, which ended late last year.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, in January was declared president for a transitional period.

News.Az