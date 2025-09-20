Flights resume after radar, communication failure disrupts Dallas air traffic

The incident forced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to halt flights at airports across the Dallas area while the issue was being resolved, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

After a virtual shut down of airports across the city, some flights were allowed to resume after 3:30 p.m. CT.

“The FAA is slowing flights at Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport due to a reported local telephone company equipment issue,” the FAA said in a statement. “The FAA is working with the telephone company to determine the cause.”

Air traffic controllers rely on telecommunications lines from local phone companies to connect their facilities, including the airport towers and the Terminal Radar Approach Control, which handles flights arriving or departing airports.