Three police officers killed in armed attack in Russia's Makhachkala

Three police officers were killed in a shootout in Makhachkala, the Dagestani interior ministry said, citing preliminary data.

According to the Dagestani interior ministry, gunmen attacked police officers, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

A car driver opened gunfire at police officers who tried to stop his car, Dagestan’s head, Sergey Melikov, said.

The attackers fled the scene in the police car.

Two attackers were eliminated.

Four wounded were taken to the republican clinical hospital, a hospital spokesperson said.

All those wounded are in serious condition.

Police and emergencies services are conducting search operation.

Dagestan’s head has called on Makhachkala residents to stay calm and vigilant.

