Floods in Tunisia and Algeria kill 5, disrupt life

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities reported that at least five people were killed in Tunisia and Algeria on Tuesday, as heavy rains triggered floods and caused significant disruptions in the two North African countries.

In Tunisia, four people were killed in the town of Moknine, south of the capital Tunis, from floods caused by torrential rainfall, said Raouf Al-Marwani, the regional director of civil protection in Monastir city, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking to the state radio, he urged citizens to exercise extreme caution amid the worsening weather conditions.

According to local media, the floods paralyzed traffic in Tunis, forced the suspension of public transport services, and led to the closure of schools in 11 out of 24 governorates.

Several diplomatic missions, including the embassies of Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, and Canada, as well as the French consulate, announced temporary closures.

Tunisia’s National Institute of Meteorology reported record rainfall, with 230 mm recorded in Monastir, 212 mm in Zaghouan, 206 mm in Sidi Bou Said, and 179 mm in Grombalia.

In neighboring Algeria, one person was killed in flash floods in the western province of Relizane, where civil defense teams recovered the body of a 60-year-old man near Oued Al-Safa.

The heavy rains caused flooding in several western and central provinces, including Chlef, Tiaret, Tissemsilt, Médéa, and Ain Defla.

Algerian civil defense services said emergency teams intervened to pump floodwaters, rescue trapped residents, and recover stranded vehicles, while partial collapses of residential walls were reported without injuries.

Meteorological authorities in Algeria warned of continued severe weather, forecasting rainfall exceeding 120 mm, strong winds reaching 80–90 km/h, and heavy snowfall in mountainous areas above 1,100 meters.

Tunisia and Algeria have experienced days of unusual weather conditions, including intense rainfall and snowfall, following years of prolonged drought, with authorities warning that, despite rising dam levels, water reserves remain insufficient to offset long-term shortages.

News.Az