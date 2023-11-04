FM: Azerbaijan accounts for 70 percent of Germany’s trade with South Caucasus countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The relations between Azerbaijan and Germany have been successfully developing in the spheres of trade, energy, agriculture, mutual investment, and mutual participation in infrastructure projects over the long years,” Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, News.az reports.

The minister noted that over 200 German companies operate in Azerbaijan, adding that they are involved in the implementation of projects in various areas.

“Azerbaijan accounts for 70 percent of Germany’s trade with the South Caucasus countries. The mutual trade between our countries made $1.3 billion in 2022. The results of the first nine months of 2023 can be assessed quite positively. During the first nine months, the volume of trade increased by 60 percent compared to the same period last year,” Jeyhun Bayramov added.

