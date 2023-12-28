FM Bayramov: 2023 was an informative year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The year 2023, marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, prominent political figure Heydar Aliyev, was highly informative. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, an independent, decisive and principled foreign policy course was successfully implemented,” said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a press conference summarizing the year, News.Az reports.

“2023 will be remembered as the year of the complete restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty. Azerbaijan's decisive and principled approach played a crucial role in overcoming biased positions held by certain circles,” the minister emphasized.

News.Az