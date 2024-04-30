FM Bayramov briefs Lebanese counterpart on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jayhun Bayramov met today with Abdallah Bou Habib, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon, in Qatar.

The discussions during the meeting centered around various aspects of the bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Lebanon, spanning political, economic, humanitarian, cultural, and other areas. They underscored the importance of holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The FMs also highlighted the significance of cooperation within international organizations such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Minister Bayramov briefed his Lebanese counterpart on the latest regional developments, including the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process and the agreement resulting in the de-occupation of four Azerbaijani villages.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az