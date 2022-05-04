FM Bayramov, French official discuss Baku-Yerevan normalization process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic for Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

At the meeting, the process of normalization of interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and steps taken in this direction were discussed. In particular, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of the agreements reached after the Brussels meeting.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on the current situation in the region and other issues of the international agenda.

