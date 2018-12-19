FM Elmar Mammadyarov receives UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Azerbaijan Gulam Isaczai.

The UN Resident Coordinator Gulam Isaczai thanked for the warm welcome and gave thorough information about the UN reforms carried out in three directions - the secretariat, the peacekeeping department and the development system. G. Isakzai said that the UN development system reforms, based on the unanimously adopted resolution of the UN General Assembly on May 2018, are aimed at increasing efficiency, and he also noted the creation of a special Trust Fund to support the reform process.

The sides exchanged views on the start of the negotiations in the upcoming year on renewing the UN-Azerbaijan Partnership Framework document, signed between the sides in 2016.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that our country has established useful and comprehensive cooperation with the UN, adding that our country is actively involved in political dialogue and practical cooperation within the framework of the UN.

The parties also exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.

