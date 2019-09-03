FM: EU must launch new phases of negotiations with Turkey

FM: EU must launch new phases of negotiations with Turkey

The EU must launch new phases of negotiations with Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

“Turkey has fulfilled all obligations to the EU,” Cavusoglu added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on Sept. 3.

"Let the EU launch new phases of negotiations with Ankara and if it turns out that Turkey has not fulfilled them, it will stop negotiations," he said.

It was reported in May 2019 that the EU will not resume negotiations with Turkey on new terms for its full membership in the structure.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed the government to accelerate the reforms for the country to be the EU full member.

A source from the Turkish government told Trend that Ankara almost completely fulfilled the EU conditions, but the EU double standards are still the main obstacle for Ankara’s full membership.

"The main problem in relations between Turkey and the EU is that the EU has not yet determined Ankara’s status in this structure,” the source said. “The fulfilment of 66 out of 72 conditions in a short time is a great achievement."

According to the Turkish government source, Turkey’s accession to the EU is a priority, but this does not mean that Ankara has no alternative.

On April 27, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the EU must decide on Turkey’s membership in the EU.

He noted that if the EU does not need Turkey, it should openly declare this.

Erdogan added that Turkey has fulfilled all the conditions to become a full member of the EU.

The Association Agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for EU membership in 1987, but accession negotiations began only in 2005.

News.Az

