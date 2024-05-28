FM: Georgia highly values its reliable strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia highly values its reliable strategic partnership with Azerbaijan, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said on X, News.Az reports.

<p lang="en" dir="ltr">My heartfelt congratulations to the people and government of Azerbaijan, as well as my counterpart <a href="https://twitter.com/Bayramov_Jeyhun" rel="nofollow">

Minister Darchiashvili took to X to congratulate Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day.“My heartfelt congratulations to the people and government of Azerbaijan, as well as my counterpart Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the occasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan - strategic partner and close neighbor of Georgia,” he noted.“We highly value our reliable strategic partnership and look forward to developing it in the years to come,” the top Georgian diplomat added.

News.Az