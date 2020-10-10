FM Jeyhun Bayramov: Format of the negotiation process remains unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

The format of the negotiation process remains unchanged which means that the parties are Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at today's briefing.

“The status quo had to change and there was no pressure on Armenia. It became clear from the talks with the co-chairs that they also understand this. This is also necessary for Armenia”, Azerbaijani FM noted.

"Our victories on the battlefield give us an additional advantage at the diplomatic level which was indicated in the third and fourth paragraphs of the statement. The first condition is that in this document, along with the humanitarian ceasefire, the Armenian side undertook to reaffirm the basic principles of the conflict and to hold substantive talks on the basic principles immediately after the ceasefire is ensured”, Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted.

“These are principles that the Armenian side has been rejecting for a year. At the same time, they have recently put forward new conditions. The most irritating of them was the claim that Azerbaijan was no longer negotiating with Armenia, but with a so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic". The document noted that the format of the negotiation process remains unchanged. This means that the parties here are Azerbaijan and Armenia”, Bayramov added.

