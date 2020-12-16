FM Jeyhun Bayramov holds phone talk with UK's Minister of State

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 16, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and British Parliamentary Under-Secretary for the Foreign Office, the Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Wendy Morton held a phone conversation.

The ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia on November 10, 2020.

The parties also discussed climate change and reduction of emissions, support for UN initiatives in this area, as well as energy cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az