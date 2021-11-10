FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets French president’s diplomatic adviser

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with French president's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne, News.Az reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the current situation in the region and new realities in the post-conflict phase.

Jeyhun Bayramov told the other side about issues related to the post-conflict phase, that is, the demining of liberated territories, the restoration of destroyed territories, the opening of communications in the region, the delimitation and demarcation of borders with Armenia, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of norms and principles of international law as well as about the measures taken unilaterally in this direction. It was stressed that Azerbaijan supports the maintenance of long-term peace and stability in the region.

The current state of the Azerbaijani-French bilateral relations was also discussed at the meeting. The sides expressed readiness and interest in developing bilateral relations and intensifying political dialogue.

News.Az