FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan

FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 15, 2021, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Litzenberger, Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current situation in the region, including the implementation of the trilateral statement dated November 10.

The sides exchanged views on the bilateral cooperation agenda and discussed issues of further development of Azerbaijan-US relations.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

News.Az