FM Jeyhun Bayramov names main priorities of Azerbaijan's GUAM chairmanship in 2024

As part of his working visit to Brussels, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov participated in an informal meeting with his counterparts from the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) member states, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

FM Bayramov said that GUAM can play an important role in the direction of sustainable peacebuilding and development amid current security problems in the world, including in the GUAM region. In this direction, the importance of observing joint commitments, as well as international legal norms was emphasized.

He noted that Azerbaijan supports the settlement of the situation around Ukraine within the norms of international law, including the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Noting that Azerbaijan will chair GUAM in 2024, Minister Bayramov said that during its chairmanship, Azerbaijan will make efforts to promote cooperation between member states within the framework of the organization in political, economic, trade, transport, humanitarian, tourism and other spheres.

In particular, the sides stressed the importance of using the potential of the countries of the region in the field of transport and communications, promoting in this direction the GUAM transport corridor project and turning it into a part of the East-West transport corridor.

The meeting also approved decisions on the transfer of the GUAM chairmanship to Azerbaijan in 2024, the GUAM budget for 2024 and other issues.

News.Az