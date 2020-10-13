FM Jeyhun Bayramov received credentials of newly-appointed Dutch ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday received a copy of the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Pauline Eizema.

Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Ambassador Eizema on her appointment and expressed confidence that she would contribute to the further development of relations between the two countries.

Presenting a copy of her credentials to Minister Bayramov, the ambassador said that she would spare no effort to develop relations between the two countries during her diplomatic career.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands. The minister noted the importance of further developing economic relations and stressed the necessity of using full potential in that regard. Continuing the practice of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs was also underlined by Minister.

Minister Bayramov informed the ambassador about the aggressive policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan, military occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and ethnic cleansing of the Azerbaijanis living in these territories. Recent provocations by Armenia, including the 12-16 July military provocation on the border of Azerbaijan and Armenia, sabotage reconnaissance group’s provocation in August in Goranboy, and the new act of aggression on the 27th of September along the front line was brought to the attention of the Ambassador.

Foreing Minister informed that the armed forces of Armenia shelled the Azerbaijani positions and villages not only located in the vicinity of the frontline but also the cities situated far from the conflict zone, like Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi and Absheron. The minister emphasized Armenia’s deliberately shelling the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian objects even after the humanitarian ceasefire was established. The other side was also informed of the killed and injured civilians as a result of the shelling.

Ambassador Pauline Eizema noted that the Netherlands is very concerned about the increased tensions in the region, especially on civilian casualties. She underlined that the Netherlands follows the position of the European Union and calls to the cessation of hostilities.

The minister noted the importance of the implementation of the UN SC resolutions demanding the full and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces from all the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

