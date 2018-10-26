FM Mammadyarov meets delegation headed by Secretary General of Economic Cooperation Organization Dr.Hadi​ Soleimanpour

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with the delegation headed by the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Dr. Hadi​ Soleimanpour

Underlining the support of Azerbaijan to the regional economic projects implemented in the ECO region Minister E. Mammadyarov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the establishment of peace and stability in the region based on the fundamental principles of the international law.

Minister E.Mammadyarov noted that there are huge opportunities for the development of cooperation between the Member States in trade, information and communication technologies, transport, logistics, tourism and other spheres. Giving a brief information about the regional projects initiated by Azerbaijan the Minister also underlined that the ECO member states might benefit from these projects.

Expressing his satisfaction over visiting Azerbaijan Dr. Hadi Soleimanpour thanked Azerbaijan for its contributions to the organization led by him and informed the Azerbaijani side about the reforms and future projects of the ECO. Touching upon the discussions on protection and promotion of investments which he personally attended in Baku, the Secretary-General noted that this area is a new direction within the ECO framework.

At the meeting, the sides also exchanged their views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az