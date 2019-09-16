Food, alcoholic beverages from Azerbaijan showcased in Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s food products and alcoholic beverages were showcased at the stand “Made in Azerbaijan” at the Warsaw Food Expo 2019 food exhibition held in Warsaw

The stand “Made in Azerbaijan”, which featured wines, fruit juices, teas, compotes, preserves and other canned products of Azerbaijani origin, was received with great interest.

Warsaw Food Expo 2019 is the biggest exhibition held in Poland on the topics of agriculture and food products.

As before, this year the exhibition was attended by major importers, procurers, supermarket chains, processing facilities and companies.

The exhibition was organized with the aim of expanding exports of the non-oil sector and entering new export markets.

News.Az

