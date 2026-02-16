Food prices drop sharply for several products in Russia

Food prices drop sharply for several products in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prices for several basic food products in Russia have fallen sharply ahead of the Maslenitsa holiday.

The chairman of the presidium of the Association of Retail Companies (AKORT), Stanislav Bogdanov, said butter prices have dropped by 22% compared with last year, while flour and sugar are down 16%. Sunflower oil prices have decreased by about 2%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Experts attribute the price decline mainly to strong harvests of grain and oilseed crops, which helped stabilize the market after price increases seen in previous years.

Prices for traditional holiday add-ons have remained relatively stable. For example, small packs of red caviar (95 grams) start from about 550 rubles, while the per-kilogram price has fallen roughly 6% since mid-November last year.

Analysts note that while some staple foods are getting cheaper, fruit and vegetable prices have continued to rise in February due to seasonal factors.

News.Az