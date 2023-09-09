Food Safety Agency, Media Development Agency organize training for journalists

+ ↺ − 16 px

A training session on the topic “Regulation of food transportation services, which is one of the main stages of the food chain, and the role of public control in this area” was held for representatives of media entities in Azerbaijan.

Organized by the Food Safety Agency with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the training was joined by about 30 journalists, News.Az reports.

The training focused on the implementation of food product transportation in line with the relevant requirements, the observance of sanitary-hygienic rules, special temperature regime, the principles of good neighborliness, as well as cold and hot chains, and the importance of public control.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training, Mansur Piriyev, Head of the Department of Information Provision and Innovative Solutions at the Food Safety Agency, said that in accordance with the Agency's activities, informing and educating the public about state regulation and control measures in the field of food was chosen as the main strategic line. According to him, ensuring the quality and safety of food products is extremely important for the life and health of consumers.

Piriyev emphasized that the role of media representatives in ensuring public control in this direction is of particular importance.

Natig Mammadli, head of the department at the Media Development Agency, in his speech, stressed the importance of increasing the professionalism of media representatives and conducting on-site training in journalism. Underlining the efficiency of training sessions for the development of journalists, Mammadli hailed the holding of such an event by the Food Safety Agency.

Elkhan Mikayilov, Head of the Office at the Food Safety Agency, Akbar Aliyev, Head of the Registry Department, Elshad Jabrayilov, Head of the Food Chain Control Department, and Mansur Piriyev, Head of the Department of Information Provision and Innovative Solutions, made presentations on the topics “Important rules that must be followed during the transportation and delivery of food products, as one of the main stages of the food chain, legislation and regulatory work carried out by the agency,” “Food safety registration of entities operating in the field of food, the importance of registration and the opportunities it creates for entrepreneurs,” “Nonconformities detected during transportation and delivery and control measures implemented by the Agency” and “The role of public control in the regulation of activity in the field of transportation of food products in accordance with the law”.

The journalists who participated in the training were presented with certificates.

News.Az