Footage shows moment Ali Karimli detained - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS) has released information and video footage related to the detention of opposition figure Ali Karimli as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged crimes against state authority.

Investigative measures are being carried out in connection with suspected actions targeting state power and the constitutional order, News.Az reports, citing the SSS press service.

Authorities also detailed allegations involving former official Ramiz Mehdiyev. Investigators claim that in August–September 2025, Mehdiyev prepared written materials in a foreign language titled “Proposals on the Restructuring of the State Administration System,” which allegedly contained plans and directions aimed against state authority.

According to the statement, the document was reportedly delivered to Ali Karimli on September 27, 2025 through intermediaries. Investigators also allege that a final edited version was later sent to officials of a foreign country’s special services through employees of a company allegedly linked to Mehdiyev, and that the transfer was technically recorded.

Authorities claim these actions were aimed at seizing state power with foreign support and constituted treason by assisting foreign entities against Azerbaijan’s national security interests.

The State Security Service said the criminal investigation is ongoing.

