Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS) has launched an investigation into alleged criminal activities targeting state authority and the constitutional order.

Authorities said the probe concerns several Azerbaijani nationals suspected of involvement in attempts to forcibly seize state power and alter the country’s constitutional structure. According to an official statement released on February 12 and cited by News.Az, the case is linked to an organisation allegedly established with the involvement of foreign intelligence agencies to influence political processes in Azerbaijan.

According to the indictment, the organisation — registered in a foreign country on July 4, 2012 under the name “Union of Russian Azerbaijani Organizations” and also referred to as the “Union of Billionaires” — was allegedly created by the special services of a foreign state to interfere in Azerbaijan’s political affairs. The investigation reports that its co-founders and leaders, Abbas Aydin oglu Abbasov and Rustam Mammad Ibrahim oglu Ibrahimbayov, together with Ramiz Anvar oglu Mehdiyev and Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP) chairman Ali Amirhuseyn oglu Karimli, as well as party members Fuad Ali oglu Gahramanli, Ganimat Salim oglu Zahidov and others, conspired to forcibly seize state power and change the existing constitutional order.

Following the creation of the “National Council of Democratic Forces”, which nominated Rustam Ibrahimbayov, a foreign national, as a candidate in the 2013 presidential election, the group acted with financial and organisational support from foreign special services. According to the charges, they sought to organise mass unrest, encourage disobedience to lawful orders of government representatives and disrupt public order, transport and the functioning of institutions in an attempt to seize power. The indictment states that 933,828.40 manats were channelled through APFP member Mammad Aziz oglu Ibrahim and others, as well as additional funds allegedly received from Ramiz Mehdiyev and Abbas Abbasov, to mobilise individuals from various regions to participate in these actions.

According to technical evidence cited in the case materials, members of the “Union of Billionaires” were instructed to send Azerbaijani nationals working under their supervision abroad back to Azerbaijan during the 2013 presidential election period. They were reportedly tasked with encouraging relatives and associates to take part in rallies and mass disturbances in line with instructions from foreign special services.

The investigation revealed that, following prior negotiations with authorised representatives of a foreign state, the “National Council” sent a confidential letter in 2013 to that country’s leadership requesting support for its activities and proposing that pressure be exerted on Azerbaijan to implement reforms similar to those carried out in the foreign state.

According to the charges, from early 2013 Ganimat Zahidov allegedly held secret communications with representatives of foreign special services on behalf of Ali Karimli, requesting assistance in bringing him to power and promising that the strategic interests of the foreign state in Azerbaijan would be safeguarded. The indictment says the parties agreed that, should Karimli come to power, Azerbaijan would gradually seek full membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The indictment also notes that during a march held in Baku on the night of July 14–15, 2020 in support of the army amid Armenia's aggressive war againnst Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region, Ali Karimli instructed Fuad Gahramanli and others to form small groups, join the march and incite unrest by replacing patriotic slogans with provocative calls. According to investigators, the aim was to create chaos, take control of the crowd and seize the administrative buildings of the Milli Majlis and Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, including announcing the seizure of power through the media.

In addition, in August–September 2025, Ramiz Mehdiyev drafted an article in a foreign language titled “Proposals on the Restructuring of the State Administration System”, which contained plans aimed at undermining state power. According to the case materials, the document was sent to Ali Karimli on September 27, 2025 through Mehdiyev’s assistant, Eldar Gurban oglu Amirov, for coordination. On October 3, 2025, the final version was allegedly forwarded via employees of Sharg-Garb OJSC, which investigators say he effectively controlled, to senior officials of the foreign state’s special services. The transaction was reportedly documented through technical surveillance.

These actions by Ramiz Mehdiyev amount to attempts to seize state power with the assistance of foreign intelligence services and to forcibly change the constitutional order, constituting treason. In addition, Mehdiyev laundered more than 17,000,000 manats in criminal proceeds by October 13, 2025.

Abbas Abbasov, Ali Karimli, Fuad Gahramanli, Mammad Ibrahim and Ganimat Zahidov have been charged under Article 278.1 of the Criminal Code (actions aimed at the forcible seizure or retention of power or forcible change of the constitutional structure). Eldar Amirov has been charged under Articles 32.5 and 278.1 (complicity in such actions). Ramiz Mehdiyev faces charges under Articles 193-1.3.2 (money laundering on a large scale), 274 (treason) and 278.1.

Abbas Abbasov, Fuad Gahramanli and Ganimat Zahidov have been declared wanted. A court has ordered their arrest in absentia, as they are currently outside Azerbaijan and evading the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.se are continuing.

News.Az