Football legend Messi arrives in Baku
Photo: PhotoStock.az
World-renowned football icon Lionel Messi has arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan.At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Messi was welcomed by businessman Adnan Ahmadzade, News.Az reports.
Messi, accompanied by soccer stars Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, will take part in a an event at the Baku Crystal Hall.
Fans will have a rare chance to witness the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and World Champion in Baku. The event will include the screening of a film that showcases Messi’s inspiring journey and challenges in football, offering an intimate look into the life of the legendary athlete.
Adding to the experience, renowned composer and singer Willy William and the famous group Morandi will perform, providing a vibrant musical atmosphere for attendees.
This event is not just a celebration of football but also of music and culture, promising unforgettable moments for all. Proceeds from ticket sales, available on iTicket.az and at sales points, will go towards charitable causes.