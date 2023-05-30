For many years, Azerbaijan continues to be reliable supplier of crude oil to Israel - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Looking at some economic figures I saw that our trade turnover is more than 1.7 billion US dollars, which is a substantial amount. But I think, in the coming years we need to try to diversify the trade turnover, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a joint press statement with President of Israel Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports.

“Hopefully, as a result of joint projects, which we plan to implement, we will have a more balanced trade turnover. And it will not only depend on energy factor, though for many years Azerbaijan continues to be reliable supplier of crude oil to Israel. This actually demonstrates also close cooperation in the energy field,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az