Ford recalls nearly 102,000 vehicles over door trim risk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 101,944 Taurus sedans in the United States due to a defect that could cause the door trim to detach while driving, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported on Friday.

The issue affects the B-pillar trim on the driver and front passenger doors, which may come loose during vehicle operation. Detached trim pieces could fall onto the road, creating a hazard for other drivers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The recall covers Taurus models from 2016 through 2019. Ford dealers will inspect affected vehicles and repair or replace the trim free of charge.

News.Az