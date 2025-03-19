Ford recalls over 64,500 vehicles, including popular SUV models

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 64,522 vehicles for various problems, according to statements released by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday.

Ford revealed that 49,399 vehicles, which include models 2020-2023 Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair, are being recalled over software issues affecting video output, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In addition, 12,833 vehicles, which encompass models 2021-2024 Bronco Sport and 2022-2023 Maverick, are being recalled due to problems with the body and power train control modules. Finally, 2,290 vehicles, which include the 2021-2022 Edge model, are being recalled over a software error that is distorting the rearview camera's image.

Dealers will be sorting out any defects free of charge.

