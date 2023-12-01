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The Novelis aluminum rolling plant in Oswego, New York, is scheduled to restart operations on June 10, 2026, after being shut down for nine months following a fire.10 Jun 2026-19:09
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Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement that India could become the world’s largest arms exporter within the next 25–30 years is more than a bold political slogan. It signals a deeper transformation in India’s foreign and industrial policy.24 May 2026-11:11
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As part of its energy diversification strategy, Moldova is open to engaging Azerbaijani companies as potential gas suppliers, Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu told Report in an exclusive interview.04 Aug 2025-17:51
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Foreign weapons and defense technology manufacturers appear set to benefit from Europe's defense surge, potentially sidelining the continent's own industry despite rapidly increasing military budgets.28 Apr 2025-19:28
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