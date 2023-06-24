Foreign diplomats visit Azerbaijan’s Lachin border checkpoint

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of their trip to Azerbaijan’s Lachin district, foreign diplomats and military attaches arrived at the bridge where the country’s border checkpoint with Armenia is located, News.Az reports.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan were informed about Armenia’s recent military provocations which left an Azerbaijani serviceman wounded.

The delegation includes 60 diplomats and military attaches from 33 countries and 10 organizations.

In Lachin, the delegation will have the opportunity to view the restoration and construction work carried out there, visit the first residential areas and meet with the residents of the city, as well as visit the Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Street and Lachin Boulevard, laid on the banks of the Hakari river.

Further, they are expected to attend the agro-industrial park under construction in Lachin.

During the visit, the diplomats will also get acquainted with the rapid construction progress in Zabukh village of Lachin district.

