Foreign military attaches visit Alkhanli resident injured in Armenian shelling

The media representatives and diplomats asked about Guliyeva’s health conditions and got information about the incident.

Representatives of several foreign media outlets and military attaches accredited in Azerbaijan have visited Sarvinaz Guliyeva, a resident of Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, who was injured as a result of Armenian shelling on July 4.



The guests will also visit Alkhanli village.



On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.



As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Sarvinaz Guliyeva, 52, was injured.

