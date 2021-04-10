Foreign military attachés visit Azerbaijani Air Force’s military unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Annual Action Plan approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, a familiarization visit to the military unit of the Air Force was organized for military attachés of foreign countries accredited in the country, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Fifteen representatives of the military attachés apparatus of twelve states have been given a briefing about the military unit and the Air Force involvement in the Patriotic War. Then, the questions were answered.

During the visit, the guests were demonstrated aviation assets, including flight training simulators.

The military attachés expressed gratitude to the Defense Ministry’s leadership for organizing the visit at a high level.

News.Az