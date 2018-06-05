Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Francis Gurry.

The sides reviewed the prospects for further expansion cooperation between Azerbaijan and WIPO.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor that over the recent years substantial works had been carried out in the sphere of intellectual property in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that the Government of Azerbaijan attaches particular attention to the development of this sector.

The sides stressed their confidence that the documents signed between Azerbaijan and WIPO, especially Action Plan for 2018-2021 will serve to the expansion of the relations.

Speaking about the Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan Minister Elmar Mammadyarov emphasized the importance of preventing the actions of Armenian companies engaged in illegal exploitation of natural resources in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as fraudulent trademarks and distorted geographical indications of historical sites via the WIPO system.

At the meeting the sides exchanged their views on the issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

