Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden

On the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership 10th Anniversary Ministerial Meeting held in Stockholm, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met Ann Linde, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, APA reports.

The Ministers exchanged views over various issues of the bilateral cooperation agenda.

Responding to the question of the Swedish side Minister Elmar Mammadyarov spoke about the current situation of the settlement process of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The importance of the settlement of the conflict based on the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter, OSCE Helsinki Final Act, as well as the decisions and documents of international organizations, especially the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council, within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the return of the IDP’s to their homelands was emphasized.

The sides discussed the issue of holding political consultations between the MFA’s of both countries.

At the meeting, there was also an exchange on the regional security issues of mutual interest.

