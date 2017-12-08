Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets with his Finnish counterpart Timo Soini

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Timo Soini within the framework of the 24th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna.

The current level of relations between the two countries was reviewed at the meeting and the perspectives of development of cooperation were discussed. The parties stressed the need for further deepening of bilateral relations and continuation of joint efforts in this direction, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Referring to the importance of the twinning projects implemented within the framework of cooperation with the European Union, the parties exchanged views on projects that are of interest to Azerbaijan.

Elmar Mammadyarov briefed on the current state of the negotiation process on the ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the ongoing occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia and the serious threat to the security of Azerbaijan and the region, stressing the need to settle the conflict in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council on Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and the international recognition of the inviolability of borders.

Elmar Mammadyarov also noted that Baku is hosting a number of international events in recent years, adding that Baku bids for hosting EXPO-2025. In this regard, he informed his interlocutor about the country's human capital development goals and objectives.

The sides also discussed cooperation between the two countries within international organizations.

News.Az

