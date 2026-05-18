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Irakli Kobakhidze arrives in Azerbaijan to attend WUF13

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Irakli Kobakhidze arrives in Azerbaijan to attend WUF13
Photo: AZERTAC

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan today for a visit to attend the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the high-ranking guest was welcomed by Minister of Healthcare Teymur Musayev and other officials, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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