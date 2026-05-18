Irakli Kobakhidze arrives in Azerbaijan to attend WUF13
- 18 May 2026 11:41
- 18 May 2026 11:42
- 1060155
- Azerbaijan
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Photo: AZERTAC
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan today for a visit to attend the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).
At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the high-ranking guest was welcomed by Minister of Healthcare Teymur Musayev and other officials, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
By Aysel Mammadzada