Irakli Kobakhidze arrives in Azerbaijan to attend WUF13

Irakli Kobakhidze arrives in Azerbaijan to attend WUF13

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in Azerbaijan today for a visit to attend the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13).

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the high-ranking guest was welcomed by Minister of Healthcare Teymur Musayev and other officials, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az