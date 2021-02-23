Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey hold meeting (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

An expanded meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was held in Ankara, according to the official Twitter page of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the MFA, the FMs exchanged views on the current situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the bilateral cooperation.

They also discussed the new realities and new opportunities for cooperation in the region after the 44-day war, the implementation of the trilateral statements signed on November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021.

Cavusoglu reiterated Turkey's readiness to participate in the process of restoration and construction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The sides also stressed the significance of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center which started its operation on January 30, 2021 to ensure lasting peace in the region.

News.Az