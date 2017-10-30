Foreign ministers of Caspian states to meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow to host a meeting on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the level of foreign ministers this year, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov announced on Monday, APA reported.



“Russia proposed to hold a meeting in Moscow on the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the level of foreign ministers. I’ve already received an official invitation from Russia,” said Mammadyarov.



He noted that no date has yet been fixed for the meeting, but it will be held this year.



Mammadyarov also said that the summit of the Caspian littoral states will be held in Kazakhstan next year.



“Some issues related to the legal status of the Caspian Sea should be solved. There is progress in this regard,” he added.

